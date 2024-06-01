Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Up 0.1 %

TRMK opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $31.23.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 582.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 135,202 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trustmark by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Trustmark by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.