JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 14,512,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,965,721. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,561,206 shares of company stock worth $41,414,650. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.