Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPHR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 110,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $5,164,113.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,541.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

