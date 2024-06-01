Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $281.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.66. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.