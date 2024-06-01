Analyzing Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) & Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) and Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Therapeutic Solutions International and Pulmatrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Pulmatrix has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 434.76%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Therapeutic Solutions International.

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and Pulmatrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Pulmatrix -75.73% -44.05% -26.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and Pulmatrix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.08 Pulmatrix $7.30 million 0.94 -$14.12 million ($2.41) -0.78

Therapeutic Solutions International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmatrix. Pulmatrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Therapeutic Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production. The company also produces nutraceuticals, including ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients in capsules; NanoStilbene, a nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene; DermalStilbene, a topical form of pterostilbene delivered through spray application onto skin; IsoStilbene, an injectable formulation of pterostilbene; NeuroStilbene, an intranasal form of pterostilbene; NanoPSA, a blend of NanoStilbene and broccoli sprout extracts; and NLRP3 Trifecta, a two-product combo that consists of one bottle of NanoPSA and one bottle of GTE-50 green tea extract. In addition, it develops therapeutics in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and traumatic brain injury and lung pathology. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, Idaho.

About Pulmatrix

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of acute exacerbations in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; PUR1900 for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis in patients with asthma and cystic fibrosis; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of acute migraine. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

