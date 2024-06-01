Comparing Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvera Communications and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

This table compares Nuvera Communications and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $65.79 million 0.74 -$3.21 million ($1.32) -7.16 SurgePays $137.14 million 0.52 $20.62 million $1.15 3.18

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications. Nuvera Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurgePays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications -10.25% 2.44% 0.96% SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53%

Summary

SurgePays beats Nuvera Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications



Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network. It also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, cable television services, and video-on-demand services; data services for business and residential customers; email and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long-distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, the company is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories; and the operation of various IPTV and CATV systems. The company serves communities in Minnesota and Iowa through customer service call centers, its website, and commissioned sales representatives. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

About SurgePays



SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

