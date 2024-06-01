Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

