Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cullinan Oncology traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.95. 365,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 626,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullinan Oncology

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.01.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.