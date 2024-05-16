Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cullinan Oncology traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $24.95. 365,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 626,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cullinan Oncology
Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Oncology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cullinan Oncology Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.01.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. Analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cullinan Oncology
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.