JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 44,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,840. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

