J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 262

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 236 ($2.96) to GBX 262 ($3.29) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 285.67 ($3.59).

LON:SBRY traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 282.20 ($3.54). 5,279,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,620.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.80 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 311.16 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21,666.67%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30), for a total value of £498,774.24 ($626,443.41). 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

