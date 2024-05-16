Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VANQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vanquis Banking Group to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 123 ($1.54) to GBX 66 ($0.83) in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of VANQ traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60.30 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,357. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 43.15 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 234 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £154.66 million, a PE ratio of -2,920.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

