JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

NYSE AHR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,518. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $336,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $42,337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $16,205,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

