U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 3,676,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,350,063. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

