Short Interest in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Rises By 9.2%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ KALU traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

