Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $819,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,048,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance
KBWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. 4,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $55.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
