International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

