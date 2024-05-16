Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,372. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.27. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KIRK

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.