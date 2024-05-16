ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their neutral rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 5,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,709. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

