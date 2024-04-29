FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAIM traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.
About FTAI Aviation
