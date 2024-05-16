Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $231,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,912. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FORM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

