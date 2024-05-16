Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,724 Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COUR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 275,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $824,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,108,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,212,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,844,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

