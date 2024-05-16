Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO traded down $8.12 on Thursday, hitting $383.04. 6,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

