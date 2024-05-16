2,566 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 350.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $184,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $189,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,837 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,618. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.