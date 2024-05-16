Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of FTRE stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 252,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,590. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

