Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 731 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,539 shares of company stock worth $4,695,287 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.03. 107,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,559. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.00 and its 200-day moving average is $283.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

