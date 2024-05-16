Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 73.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Entegris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,153,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.28. 51,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

