Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 59,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,924. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $55.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

