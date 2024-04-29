Orca Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 233,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,218. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

