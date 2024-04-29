NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.025-3.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

