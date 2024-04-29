CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
CATCo Reinsurance Opps Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.47.
CATCo Reinsurance Opps Company Profile
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CATCo Reinsurance Opps
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.