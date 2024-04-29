CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $150.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

CATCo Reinsurance Opps Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.47.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.