Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $8.94 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 130,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 246,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 180,686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $100.70. 2,022,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

