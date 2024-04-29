Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.81 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $629.88 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.96 or 0.05056105 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00055191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09410321 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $18,048,759.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.