Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.05. The company had a trading volume of 182,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.67 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

