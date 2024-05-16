Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

BMY traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $43.97. 7,174,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,461,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.