Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.11

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $50.40 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,487,750,780 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,481,416,472.50377. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.11534423 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $61,161,852.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

