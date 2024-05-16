Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.69. 115,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.86 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

