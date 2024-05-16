Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 676,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

