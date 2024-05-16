Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LMBS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.