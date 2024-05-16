Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.84. 558,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

