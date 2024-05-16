Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Acquires C$38,640.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Justin Reid purchased 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,640.00.

Troilus Gold Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of TLG stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Troilus Gold from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Troilus Gold

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

