monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MNDY. Citigroup lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.39. 956,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.62. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,240.97 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 741.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

