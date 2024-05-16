monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get monday.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock traded up $6.67 on Thursday, reaching $227.39. 956,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,130. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,240.97 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of monday.com by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,925,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,005,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.