NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail Sells 50,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total transaction of C$638,500.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NVA remained flat at C$12.93 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,739. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.65. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.03.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

