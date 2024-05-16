Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 108,001 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT remained flat at $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,310,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

