Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after buying an additional 379,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,044,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,129,000 after acquiring an additional 829,245 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.04. 4,264,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile



Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.



