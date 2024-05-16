Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Clyde V. Kelly III Acquires 5,000 Shares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,306.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 13,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,408. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $375.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 79.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Shore Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

