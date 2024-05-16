Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 105.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,691. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

Get Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.