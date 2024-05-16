Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Sells 14,493 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $138.74. 983,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

