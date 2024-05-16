Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $620.80. 196,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -233.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.93 and its 200-day moving average is $574.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

