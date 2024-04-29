BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 40,682 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $523.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

